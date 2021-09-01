|
Citation
|
Wozniak D, Shahini F, Nasr V, Zahabi M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 83: 1-11.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Few studies have examined the impact of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) on police officers to improve driver safety and prevent crashes. This is in spite of police officers having higher driving-related mortality rates than average civilians. To fill this gap, a survey study was conducted on 73 police officers to assess their opinions on various ADAS features as well as their recommendations for improvement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident prevention; Police; Technology acceptance model; Vehicle