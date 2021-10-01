Abstract

The aggressive promotion of electric buses (E-buses) is receiving increasing attention as an important measure to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector. Electric buses (E-buses) still have some defects, which may reduce driver satisfaction and affect a drivers' driving behaviour (such as frequent attention to the instrument panel given a lack of energy and overspeeding given the time pressure caused by a lack of energy). In this study, the influencing factors of drivers' overall satisfaction (perceived usefulness, perceived ease of use, environmental performance, technology acceptance and line environment) were investigated using the bus driver satisfaction questionnaire. The overall satisfaction level was measured directly by the overall satisfaction scale. Aberrant and positive driving behaviours were observed by the professional driver driving behaviour questionnaire. Taking overall satisfaction as the intermediary variable and driving behaviour (aberrant and positive driving behaviours) as the dependent variable, we established the hypothetical relationships among overall satisfaction, driving behaviour, perceived usefulness, perceived ease of use, environmental performance, technology acceptance, and line environment and constructed an E-bus driver driving behaviour structural equation model (SEM). Through an online questionnaire survey, the survey data of 313 E-bus drivers were obtained and verified for analysis. The results show that perceived usefulness, perceived ease of use, environmental performance and technology acceptance have a positive impact on overall satisfaction, and environmental performance has the greatest impact on overall satisfaction; overall satisfaction has a negative impact on aberrant driving behaviour and a positive impact on positive driving behaviour; and the line environment has a positive impact on aberrant driving behaviour. From the driver's point of view, this study plays a positive role in a more comprehensive understanding of the advantages and disadvantages, and the factors restricting the application, of E-buses. Meanwhile, it provides a strong basis for government departments, industry management departments and bus companies to formulate policies (such as E-bus driver training and management strategies).

Language: en