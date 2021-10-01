Abstract

The present study aimed to adapt the Driving Cost and Benefit Scale (DCBS, Taubman-Ben- Ari, 2008) to Chinese drivers and examine its relationships with driving style and traffic violations. Nine hundred drivers aged 18 to 60 years were asked to complete the DCBS and the Multidimensional Driving Style Inventory. The results of exploratory factor analysis (n = 429) and confirmatory factor analysis (n = 429) yielded a 36-item scale with satisfactory reliability. The Chinese version of the DCBS contains seven factors, including three driving cost factors (damage to self-esteem, life endangerment and distress) and four driving benefit factors (impression management, sense of control, thrill and pleasure). Significant associations between the DCBS-C factors and driving styles and traffic violations show that the discriminant validity of the scale is acceptable. Moreover, the driving cost factor of damage to self-esteem and the driving benefit factor of thrill both contributed to drivers' traffic violations and crashes. The findings show that the reliability and validity of the Chinese version of the DCBS are acceptable, and it can be used as a tool to measure driving motivation in China.

