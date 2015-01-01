SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hussain M, Zhang T, Seema MN, Hussain A. Corrosion Management 2021; 2021(Feb.): 28-29.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Pipelines are one of the most critical means of energy transport and are anticipated to remain to be a reliable tool for energy supply in the future. The current global oil and gas transport pipelines cover more than six million kilometres (Wikipedia, 2015). Gas pipelines are the most important and vital in most countries and are account for the highest percentage of the total pipeline networks [1].


Language: en

Keywords

Big data; Pipeline corrosion; Pipelines; Advanced Analytics; Data Analytics; Petroleum transportation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print