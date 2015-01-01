|
Citation
|
Hussain M, Zhang T, Seema MN, Hussain A. Corrosion Management 2021; 2021(Feb.): 28-29.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Pipelines are one of the most critical means of energy transport and are anticipated to remain to be a reliable tool for energy supply in the future. The current global oil and gas transport pipelines cover more than six million kilometres (Wikipedia, 2015). Gas pipelines are the most important and vital in most countries and are account for the highest percentage of the total pipeline networks [1].
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Big data; Pipeline corrosion; Pipelines; Advanced Analytics; Data Analytics; Petroleum transportation