Abstract

As a comprehensive utilization of pipeline resources, communication intelligent manhole cover (CIMC) can effectively real-time monitor communication manhole cover and protect the safety of communication pipeline. Due to the complex working environment of manhole cover and the random error of sensor, the traditional monitoring method usual leads to frequent false alarm in actual applications. In order to ensure the monitoring service quality and improve the service efficiency, a new alarm method of CIMC with multiple event fusion in this paper via jointing analysis of multi-sensor status signals is proposed based on the equipment status signals generated by the CIMC terminal and abnormal alarm events definition. The experimental result shows that the proposed CIMC alarm method by means of multiple sensor signals in this paper can not only make up for the defect of a single sensor, but also reduces the false alarm rate caused by the random error of sensor and CIMC system. It can promote the intelligent monitoring efficiency of the manhole cover and be conducive to the construction of intelligent transportation and smart city. 2021, The Author(s).

