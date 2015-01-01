Abstract

The purpose of the paper is to describe an algorithm for assessing the 5060Hz induced voltage and current, from a power cable in fault condition, on a nearby buried pipeline. The calculation method is a two-step approach where both the steps are based on the solution of the transmission line model used first to characterize the inducing power cable and then the induced pipeline. The main result to be pointed out is the importance of the conductive coupling, often not considered, when modelling the phenomenon. In fact, neglecting the conductive coupling yields to underestimate the induced voltage and current along the pipeline. © 2020 The Authors. IET Science, Measurement & Technology published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd on behalf of The Institution of Engineering and Technology

