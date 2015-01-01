Abstract

Cameras have been widely used in traffic operations. While many technologically smart camera solutions in the market can be integrated into Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) for automated detection, monitoring and data generation, many Network Operations (a.k.a Traffic Control) Centres still use legacy camera systems as manual surveillance devices. In this paper, we demonstrate effective use of these older assets by applying computer vision techniques to extract traffic data from videos captured by legacy cameras. In our proposed vision-based pipeline, we adopt recent state-of-the-art object detectors and transfer-learning to detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists from monocular videos. By weakly calibrating the camera, we demonstrate a novel application of the image-to-world homography which gives our monocular vision system the efficacy of counting vehicles by lane and estimating vehicle length and speed in real-world units. Our pipeline also includes a module which combines a convolutional neural network (CNN) classifier with projective geometry information to classify vehicles. We have tested it on videos captured at several sites with different traffic flow conditions and compared the results with the data collected by piezoelectric sensors. Our experimental results show that the proposed pipeline can process 60 frames per second for pre-recorded videos and yield high-quality metadata for further traffic analysis. 2000-2011 IEEE.

