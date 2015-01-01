Abstract

With the development of urban underground space engineering, urban shallow buried pipelines are confronted with great threats of blasting vibration induced by the vast underground blasting excavation projects. The study of vibration effects on buried pipelines adjacent to blasting excavation and the related blasting safety control standards are hot issues in the field of pipeline engineering and blasting engineering in recent years. Firstly, based on the existing research and developments of the blasting vibration effect on buried pipelines, the characteristics and propagation characteristics of the buried pipeline under blasting vibration are summarized from a field test, indoor law of blasting vibration load of the pipeline are introduced. Then, the literature on the study of the dynamic response law of pipelines using field tests, outdoor tests and numerical simulations is analyzed. Next, a comprehensive analysis of the dynamic failure modes and safety criteria of buried pipelines is conducted based on the study of the dynamic response characteristics of pipelines. Moreover, the blasting vibration safety criteria of the pipeline obtained from the existing literature are summarized. Finally, the disadvantages of the current research on pipeline blasting vibration effects are indicated, and the frontiers and priorities of the subsequent research are described. 2021 Elsevier Ltd

