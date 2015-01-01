Abstract

Under the background of China's continuous promotion of urbanization, urban underground integrated pipeline corridor has become an inevitable trend of future urban integrated management. After the completion of the pipeline corridor, how to effectively manage its risks in operation and maintenance management has become a topic at this stage. In this paper, through the combination of the classical AHP method and DSM method, based on a large number of literature studies, the risk relationship system of the integrated pipe corridor is constructed. AnyLogic software is applied to simulate the system dynamics, analyze the impact of dynamic changes of each risk factor on the risk accident of the integrated pipe corridor, carry out uncertainty reasoning from multiple perspectives, and realize the evaluation and analysis of the accident risk of the integrated pipe corridor. The results of the study could provide targeted support tools for integrated pipeline corridor risk operation and maintenance management. 2021 Bao-Jiang Han et al.

Language: en