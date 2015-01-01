Abstract

The abnormal vibration of natural gas station pipelines seriously threatens the safety of pipeline transportation, and improper handling will cause huge economic losses. For the abnormal vibration of the pipeline, reasonable treatment must be carried out. The Yongchang gas station belongs to the west-east gas pipeline system in China. Since its production, abnormal vibration has often occurred in the west-third outbound pipeline of the Yongchang gas station, and the vibration changes according to the different gas transport volumes. In this paper, the outbound pipeline of the Yongchang pressure station is taken as the research object, and the vibration analysis of the station yard pipeline is carried out. The numerical model of the station yard pipeline is established, and the correctness of the model is verified by the field vibration test. The fluid-solid coupling method is used to analyze pipeline vibration under different working conditions. Then, three kinds of vibration reduction schemes are proposed and verified by simulation. The main conclusions are as follows: (1) The fluid pressure fluctuation in the pipeline is the root cause of abnormal vibration in the station. (2) When the gas transmission volume is large, the vibration of the pipeline system will become more severe. (3) The scheme of increasing pipe diameter and adding appropriate constraints has the best vibration reduction effect.

Language: en