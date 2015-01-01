|
Qin G, Cheng YF, Zhang P. International Journal of Pressure Vessels and Piping 2021; 194: e104509.
(Copyright © 2021)
unavailable
Corrosion defect on pipelines shows a time-dependent growth in service environments. Prediction of corrosion defect growth and failure pressure of corroded pipelines as a function of time has remained a big challenge to industry. In this work, a finite element (FE)-based model was developed to quantify 3-dimensional (3-D) growth of a corrosion defect on an X100 steel pipe and predict the failure pressure as a function of time by considering a mechano-electrochemical (M-E) interaction. Parametric effects, including internal pressure, axial tensile stress and initial defect length, were investigated. Distributions of von Mises stress and anodic current density (i.e., corrosion rate) at the corrosion defect were determined.
Forecasting; Finite element method; Defects; Pipeline corrosion; Pipelines; Steel corrosion; Corrosion rate; Tensile stress