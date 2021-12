Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to provide a theoretical basis to evaluate the suitability and integrity of corrosion pipes.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: The three-dimensional models of the P110S oil pipe with local corrosion damage, general corrosion damage, pitting corrosion damage are established based on the API 579 standard using the nonlinear finite element analysis method for parametric research.



FINDINGS: The reliability of the model is verified based on the experimental data from the existing literature. The effects of the oil pipes size and the corrosion damages type on the residual internal pressure strength are simulated and obtained. Whats more, a basic method for predicting the remaining life of corrosion damaged pipes is proposed.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE: The authors evaluated the residual strength of various corroded tubing, compared the tubing with different corrosion types and proposed a basic method for predicting the remaining life of the corroded tubing from the corrosion depth. 2021, Emerald Publishing Limited.

Language: en