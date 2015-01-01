Abstract

Occupational violence is a problem that health professionals are exposed to daily. This cross-sectional study aimed at identifying the prevalence of violence at work (verbal/physical) and the variables related to it in nursing professionals working in oncology. Physical or verbal aggression was assessed through self-report. The relationship between sociodemographic, psycho-emotional and work-related violence (verbal/physical) variables was analyzed using the Chi-Square, Fisher's Exact, Student T and Mann-Whitney tests. The study sample consisted of 231 nursing professionals. The prevalence of physical or verbal aggression reported in the last year was 61.5%. A higher prevalence of aggression was evidenced in professionals who stated that they were tired at the end of the shift and presented reduced concentration during the shift. It is noteworthy that workers who suffered violence presented high levels of burnout in all subscales, a higher Mean score on the work stress scale and a lower Mean with regards to sleep quality. The findings of this study point to the need for institutional measures to prevent and control occupational violence.

