Abstract

The intensive use of pesticides in agriculture is associated with several negative externalities, which affect both the environment and public health. It is known that the number of records is lower than that of pesticide poisonings, and that underreporting occurs. Aiming to understand this underreporting, we analyzed the data from two information systems for notifications and health injuries and a case study was carried out with professionals from the 5th Regional Health Center and the health network of a municipality in the state of Paraná. It was concluded that underreporting occurs in the information systems, confirming the inconsistency of data and the lack of communication between them, making it difficult to understand the reality of poisonings. In the case study, the occurrence of prior underreporting was identified: when many workers do not seek health systems; the training of professionals is insufficient and neutralized by high turnover, especially among physicians; the diagnosis, conduct and treatment of pesticide poisoning are not part of the curriculum of many courses in the health area; the capacity of health services in many municipalities falls short of the demand, causing work overload to the professionals and the consequent underreporting.

