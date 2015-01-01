Abstract

Historically, the conflict of interests between employers and workers obliged the State to assume the role of regulating this relationship, instituting laws and overseeing the application of health and safety standards at work. The Accident Prevention Factor (FAP) is one of these guidelines. This article aims to analyze the correlations between the FAP and the risk rate for occupational accidents in Brazil in the period between 2006 and 2016. Ecological study, which analyzed the occupational accidents, registered in the Brazilian Social Security database in the period between 2006 and 2016. The analysis included the calculation of accident risk rates according to the Brazilian regions, divisions of the CNAE, reason/situation, ICD-10 chapters, sex and age. The comparison between results from the two periods was performed using the average risk rates from the two periods using Student t test, Spearman correlation and beta value. Basically, all rate series analyzed had a strong downward trend in the FAP period, contrary to what occurred in the immediately previous period.

