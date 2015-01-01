Abstract

Fractures of the femoral head are rare injuries, which typically occur after posterior hip dislocation.The Pipkin classification, developed in 1957, is the most commonly used classification scheme to date.The injury is mostly caused by high-energy trauma, such as motor vehicle accidents or falls from a significant height.Emergency treatment consists of urgent closed reduction of the hip joint, followed by non-operative or operative treatment of the femoral head fracture and any associated injuries.There is an ongoing controversy about the suitable surgical approach (anterior vs. posterior) for addressing fractures of the femoral head. Fracture location, degree of displacement, joint congruity and the presence of loose fragments, as well as concomitant injuries are crucial factors in choosing the adequate surgical approach.Long-term complications such as osteonecrosis of the femoral head, posttraumatic osteoarthritis and heterotopic ossification can lead to a relatively poor functional outcome. Cite this article: EFORT Open Rev 2021;6:1122-1131. DOI: 10.1302/2058-5241.6.210034.

Language: en