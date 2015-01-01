Abstract

India consists of 16% of the world's population, but sustains only 2.4% of land resources. The agriculture sector is the only livelihood to two-third of its population, which gives employment to 57% of the workforce and is a raw material source to a large number of industries. Farmer suicides account for approximately 10% of all suicides in India. The national suicide rate is 10.6/lac, whereas in Maharashtra it is 14.2/lac, in Andhra Pradesh 12.1/lac, in Telangana 27.7/lac, and in Chhattisgarh 27.7/lac. The National Crime Records Bureau data from 1995 to 2006 show that 200,000 farmers had committed suicide, with an average rate of 16,000/year. Every 7(th) suicide in the country is a farmers' suicide. The first state where suicides were reported was Maharashtra with particularly in the Vidarbha region. In Maharashtra, farmers' suicide rate is 60% higher than the general suicide rate. Every 5(th) farmers' suicide committed in the country had occurred in Maharashtra, Vidarbha being a particularly sensitive region but also in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka. In a country of 70 million farmers, 10 in every 100,000 farmers commit suicide. Many inquiry commissions were formed and recommendations were implemented, especially in Punjab. The problem of suicide is not only reported in India but also reported in different parts of the world like England and Wales. We adopted the psychological autopsy approach to offer some insight into the reason why these individuals resorted to such a drastic step.

