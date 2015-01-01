Abstract

Drone operations have added a new chapter to modern warfare. They may not guarantee immediate territorial gains but can significantly influence ideological and political alignment of the adversary at a cost which is much lower than conventional war. However, drone operators, which include remote pilots, intelligence coordinators, and other support staff, may face important psychological issues which may affect their mental health and operational efficiency. We conducted a nonsystematic narrative review of the articles dealing with the issue and found that drone operators and support staff have higher chances of suffering from emotional disengagement, Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD), emotional exhaustion, and burnout. The scope of the article does not cover the psychological effect on the targeted populations or political and ethical issues dealing with drone warfare.

