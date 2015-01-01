SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maggu G, Jaishy R, Srivastava M, Chaudhury S, Saldanha D, Sharma S. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2021; 30(Suppl 1): S29-S34.

(Copyright © 2021, Association of Industrial Psychiatry of India)

10.4103/0972-6748.328785

34908661

PMC8611532

BACKGROUND: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has posed a remarkable threat to mental health all around the world. This pandemic has increased the incidence of common as well as severe mental illness (SMI) all around the world.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: We report 10 cases presenting to the psychiatric outpatient department (OPD) of Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, from August to October 2020. They were either referred by other departments (3 patients) or came primarily to psychiatric OPD (7).

RESULTS: Five out of these 10 cases presented with predominant psychotic features; 3 cases had predominant obsessive-compulsive features; and 1 case was of dissociative trance possession.

CONCLUSION: COVID-19 can affect the psychopathology of both types of patients either with preexisting mental illness as well as new-onset SMI.


suicide; COVID-19; Bipolar affective disorder; dissociative trance possession; obsessive compulsive disorder; psychosis; worsening of preexisting mental health

