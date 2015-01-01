Abstract

BACKGROUND: Addiction to alcohol not only affects the quality of life of the individual abusing it but also of the people living with them. Enormous research has been done on various aspects of alcoholism, but the lives of their caretakers are always considered secondary by society and researchers alike. Very few studies have been done on wives of alcoholic men in the Indian settings.



AIM: This study aimed to assess the quality of life and suicide ideation in wives of men with alcohol dependence.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study conducted in a tertiary care hospital. A study group of 50 wives of men with alcohol dependence were included in the study along with an age-matched control group of 50 wives of nonalcoholic men without any medical comorbidities. They were assessed by the perceived quality of life scale, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, and Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-revised and the results were then correlated.



RESULTS: Results revealed poorer perceived quality of life in the study group than in controls. The wives of alcoholic men scored significantly more on depression as compared to control group but not on anxiety. Suicidal ideation and attempts were significantly more common in wives of men dependent on alcohol.



CONCLUSION: Alcohol dependence in the husbands is associated with poorer quality of life and higher levels of depression and suicidal ideation in their wives.

Language: en