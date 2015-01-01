Abstract

Suicide/parasuicide is seen at a greater rate in schizophrenia than in the general population, yet the psychological basis of this risk is poorly understood. It is estimated that 10% of patients suffering from schizophrenia attempt suicide. The major risk factors implicated are male gender, chronic illness with multiple relapses, family history of suicide, past suicidal and impulsive behavior, negative attitude toward treatment, and concurrent substance use. Treatment must target the identified risk factors for prevention of suicide in these patients. Here, we discuss three cases with self-inflicted cuts over the anterior aspect of the neck and wrists. They were diagnosed to have paranoid schizophrenia and were treated with antipsychotics, on which they showed improvement.

Language: en