Wallace A, Briggs MS, Onate J, DeWitt J, Rinehart-Thompson L. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2021; 16(6): 1548-1565.
(Copyright © 2021, Sports Physical Therapy Section, American Physical Therapy Association)
34909260
BACKGROUND: While Athletic Trainers' (ATs) education emphasizes sport event coverage, Physical Therapists' (PTs) education may prepare them for event coverage responsibilities. The objectives of this study were to compare the perceived preparedness and decision-making related to acute injury/medical condition management among ATs and PTs and evaluate the relationship between perceived preparedness and decision-making. HYPOTHESIS: ATs would report greater perceived preparedness and appropriate decision-making related to acute injury/medical conditions compared to PTs. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional, Online survey.
acute injuries; athletic training; decision-making; event coverage; residency; sports physical therapy