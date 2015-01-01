Abstract

BACKGROUND: While Athletic Trainers' (ATs) education emphasizes sport event coverage, Physical Therapists' (PTs) education may prepare them for event coverage responsibilities. The objectives of this study were to compare the perceived preparedness and decision-making related to acute injury/medical condition management among ATs and PTs and evaluate the relationship between perceived preparedness and decision-making. HYPOTHESIS: ATs would report greater perceived preparedness and appropriate decision-making related to acute injury/medical conditions compared to PTs. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional, Online survey.



METHODS: An electronic survey was disseminated to licensed ATs (n=2,790) and PTs (n=10,207). Survey questions focused on perceived preparedness for management of acute injuries/medical conditions. Respondents also completed questions that assessed clinical decision-making related to acute injury case scenarios. Kruskal-Wallis H-Tests and Spearman's Rho Correlations were used for the analysis. Significance was set to p<0.003 after adjustment for family-wise error.



RESULTS: Six-hundred and fifty-five respondents (292 ATs, 317 PTs, 46 dual credentialed PT/ATs) completed the entire survey. ATs had the highest level of perceived preparedness of all the groups (p<0.0003). Greater than 75% of PTs responded either "appropriately" or "overly cautious" to 10 of the 17 case scenarios, as opposed to 11 of the 17 case scenarios by ATs. Greater than 75% of the PTs who were board specialty certified in sports responded either "appropriately" or "overly cautious" to 13 case scenarios.



CONCLUSION: More ATs than PTs perceived themselves to be prepared to manage acute injuries/ medical conditions. Further, results indicate that PTs may be an effective and safe provider of event coverage. Conditions/injuries with low perceived preparedness or poor performance may offer both ATs and PTs an opportunity to identify areas for future training and education to optimize care for athletes with acute injuries or medical conditions. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3b.

