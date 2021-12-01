Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment (CM) is associated with an increased risk to develop symptoms of depression/anxiety across an individual's lifespan. Recent studies indicated that impairments in personality functioning might mediate this association. The purpose of this study is to add evidence of this mediating effect by regarding different types of CM (emotional, physical and sexual abuse as well as emotional and physical neglect) in the general population.



METHODS: A representative sample of the German population (N=2,354) completed a set of standardized measures (OPD-SQS: Operationalized Psychodynamic Diagnosis - Structure Questionnaire Short, PHQ-4: Patient Health Questionnaire, CTQ: Childhood Trauma Questionnaire.). Mediation analyses were carried out to examine the association between CM types, symptoms of depression/anxiety, and personality functioning.



RESULTS: Up to two-thirds of the associations between CM types and symptoms of depression/anxiety are mediated by personality functioning [indirect effect: emotional abuse (β=0.219, 95%-CI: 0.187-0.251, p<.001), physical abuse (β=0.151, 95%-CI: 0.123-0.178, p<.001), sexual abuse (β=0.163, 95%-CI: 0.138-0.188, p<.001), emotional neglect (β=0.131, 95%-CI: 0.104-0.159, p<.001) and physical neglect (β=0.102, 95%-CI: 0.078-0.127, p<.001)]. LIMITATIONS: Symptoms of depression/anxiety were measured with screening instruments and results are based on cross-sectional data.



CONCLUSIONS: The present investigation expands the evidence on the mediating effect of personality functioning in the association between CM and depression/anxiety symptoms based on data of the general population. Our results show the relevance of types, as the mediating effects are slightly stronger in CM abuse types than in CM neglect types. Knowledge about impaired personality might be an angle for clinical interventions and inspire future research.

Language: en