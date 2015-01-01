Abstract

Fear of falling and history of falls are frequent situations in older adults, which can be aggravated by sedentary behavior (SB). The objective was to establish SB cutoff values which discriminate falls and fear of falling in older adults and verify the association between these conditions. This was a cross-sectional study including 308 community-dwelling older adults. The SB was assessed by International Physical Activity Questionnaire. The outcomes were history of falling in the last 12 months and fear of falling (higher or equal than 23 points in Falls Efficacy Scale International-Brazil). The cutoff points found were >4.14 (area under curve = 0.60, 95% confidence intervals [CIs] [0.54, 0.65]) and >3.90 hr per day (area under curve = 0.59, 95% CI [0.53, 0.64]) for fear of falling and history of falls, respectively. Older adults with SB had 1.71 (95% CI [1.03, 2.84]) and 1.75 (95% CI [1.06, 2.89]) greater odds of having greater fear of falling and suffering falls, respectively.

Language: en