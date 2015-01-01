Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study is to investigate whether combined cognitive and physical training provides additional benefits to fall prevention when compared with physical training alone in older adults.



METHODS: This is a prespecified secondary analysis of a single-blind, randomized controlled trial involving community-dwelling men and women aged 70 to 85 years who did not meet the physical activity guidelines. The participants were randomized into combined physical and cognitive training (PTCT, n=155) and physical training (PT, n=159) groups. PT included supervised and home-based physical exercises following the physical activity recommendations. PTCT included PT and computer-based cognitive training. The outcome was the rate of falls over the 12-month intervention (PTCT, n=151 and PT, n=155) and 12-month postintervention follow-up (PTCT, n=143 and PT, n=148). Falls were ascertained from monthly diaries. Exploratory outcomes included the rate of injurious falls, faller/recurrent faller/fall-related fracture status, and concern about falling.



RESULTS: Estimated incidence rates of falls per person-year were 0.8 (95% CI 0.7-1.1) in the PTCT and 1.1 (95% CI 0.9-1.3) in the PT during the intervention and 0.8 (95% CI 0.7-1.0) versus 1.0 (95% CI 0.8-1.1), respectively, during the postintervention follow-up. There was no significant difference in the rate of falls during the intervention (incidence rate ratio [IRR] 0.78; 95% CI 0.56-1.10, p=0.152) or in the follow-up (IRR=0.83; 95% CI 0.59-1.15, p=0.263). No significant between-group differences were observed in any exploratory outcomes.



CONCLUSION: A yearlong PTCT intervention did not result in a significantly lower rate of falls or concern about falling than PT alone in older community-dwelling adults.

