SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Davies SC, Lundine JP, Justice AF. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/josh.13132

PMID

34907533

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Chronic and complex medical issues, including traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), have significant educational implications. The purpose of this study was to identify and summarize the literature on care coordination strategies among health care professionals, educators, and caregivers for children with special health care needs (CSHCN). Clarifying factors that influence care coordination for CSHCN can inform future studies on care coordination for students with TBI. Improved understanding of these factors may lead to better communication, reduction of unmet needs, more efficient service access, and improved long-term outcomes for children.

METHODS: A scoping review was conducted, guided by PRISMA-ScR methodology. Five databases (CINAHL, PSYCINFO, EMBASE, ERIC, PubMed) were searched to identify relevant studies that focused on care coordination and educational settings.

RESULTS: Twelve articles met inclusion criteria. Care coordination interventions for CSHCN used in educational settings focused on relationship-building strategies, clear procedures and roles, and education of members of the school community.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight strategies to coordinate care for CSHCN and factors that may moderate effects of these interventions. Key stakeholders should now study these strategies specifically in children with TBI.


Language: en

Keywords

traumatic brain injury; care coordination; chronic illness; complex medical condition; scoping review

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print