Davies SC, Lundine JP, Justice AF. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34907533
BACKGROUND: Chronic and complex medical issues, including traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), have significant educational implications. The purpose of this study was to identify and summarize the literature on care coordination strategies among health care professionals, educators, and caregivers for children with special health care needs (CSHCN). Clarifying factors that influence care coordination for CSHCN can inform future studies on care coordination for students with TBI. Improved understanding of these factors may lead to better communication, reduction of unmet needs, more efficient service access, and improved long-term outcomes for children.
traumatic brain injury; care coordination; chronic illness; complex medical condition; scoping review