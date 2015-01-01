Abstract

BACKGROUND: Chronic and complex medical issues, including traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), have significant educational implications. The purpose of this study was to identify and summarize the literature on care coordination strategies among health care professionals, educators, and caregivers for children with special health care needs (CSHCN). Clarifying factors that influence care coordination for CSHCN can inform future studies on care coordination for students with TBI. Improved understanding of these factors may lead to better communication, reduction of unmet needs, more efficient service access, and improved long-term outcomes for children.



METHODS: A scoping review was conducted, guided by PRISMA-ScR methodology. Five databases (CINAHL, PSYCINFO, EMBASE, ERIC, PubMed) were searched to identify relevant studies that focused on care coordination and educational settings.



RESULTS: Twelve articles met inclusion criteria. Care coordination interventions for CSHCN used in educational settings focused on relationship-building strategies, clear procedures and roles, and education of members of the school community.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight strategies to coordinate care for CSHCN and factors that may moderate effects of these interventions. Key stakeholders should now study these strategies specifically in children with TBI.

