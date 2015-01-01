Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the prevalence of child maltreatment-related emergency department (ED) visits in the United States, we examined data from the 2007 to 2014 Nationwide Emergency Department Sample.



METHODS: Based on existing literature, International Classification of Disease, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-9 CM) ED discharge codes for children less than 10 years of age were characterized as specified child maltreatment, defined as visits with an explicit maltreatment ICD-9 CM or external causes of injury codes. The prevalence of child maltreatment visits per 100,000 children in the United States (based on Center for Disease Control Wide-ranging ONline Data for Epidemiologic Research estimates) overall and by sociodemographic factors was examined, and tests for trends over time were evaluated with Cochran-Armitage tests. Analyses were conducted in 2019.



RESULTS: The prevalence of child maltreatment based in ICD-9 CM discharge codes ED visits dropped from 69.2 visits per 100,000 in 2007 to 65.9 visits per 100,000 in 2014; this trend was statistically significant. The prevalence was lowest in 2010 (60.1 visits per 100,000 children). There were increases observed for some demographic groups in this period. Throughout the 8-year period examined, the prevalence of child maltreatment visits was highest for physical abuse compared with other forms of maltreatment, higher for boys compared with girls; highest for children younger than 1 year, and higher for children living in neighborhoods with the lowest median income compared with children in higher-income neighborhoods.



CONCLUSIONS: The Nationwide Emergency Department Sample data set is a valuable surveillance tool for examining trends in child maltreatment. Future studies should explore what factors may explain variations in child maltreatment over time to best develop prevention strategies.

