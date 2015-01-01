SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Leota J, Nash K, McGregor I. Person. Soc. Psychol. Bull. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/01461672211059689

PMID

34906003

Abstract

Experimental research and real-world events demonstrate a puzzling phenomenon-anxiety, which primarily inspires caution, sometimes precedes bouts of risk-taking. We conducted three studies to test whether this phenomenon is due to the regulation of anxiety via reactive approach motivation (RAM), which leaves people less sensitive to negative outcomes and thus more likely to take risks. In Study 1 (N = 231), an achievement anxiety threat caused increased risk-taking on the Behavioral Analogue Risk Task (BART) among trait approach-motivated participants. Using electroencephalogram in Study 2 (N = 97), an economic anxiety threat increased behavioral inhibition system-specific theta activity, a neural correlate of anxiety, which was associated with an increase in risk-taking on the BART among trait approach-motivated participants. In a preregistered Study 3 (N = 432), we replicated the findings of Study 1. These results offer preliminary support for the reactive risk-taking hypothesis.


Language: en

Keywords

anxiety; emotion regulation; risk-taking; approach motivation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print