Abstract

BACKGROUND: Embitterment is an emotion which is known to everybody. Embitterment results in suffering for the afflicted person and the environment, including dysfunctional behavior and aggressive phantasies. This should be recognized in psychotherapy. There is a lack of respective data. The present study examines the rate and correlation of embitterment and aggression in psychotherapy patients.



METHOD: The study was done in an outpatient behavior therapy clinic. Patients filled in the PTED scale (Post-Traumatic Embitterment Disorder self-rating scale), the K-FAF (brief questionnaire to assess aggression factors), and the SCL-90-S (Symptom Checklist-90-Standard). Sociodemographic data were taken from the routine database of the clinic.



RESULTS: A total of 118 patients, with a mean age of 38 years (SD=13.3 years, R=18-76 years), agreed to participate in the study. The mean score of the PTED scale was M=1.8 (SD=0.81; R=0-3.38). A cut-off-value of M≥2.5, which indicates clinically relevant embitterment was found in 22% of patients. The mean sum score of the aggressiveness scale (total) was 30.25 (SD=17.94). There were 23.7% of patients with a cut-off≥18.37 in reactive aggression and 54.2% with a cut-off≥14.8 in explosive aggression. Significant correlations were found between the PTED scale and the aggression scale (total) (r=0.422, p<0.001), as well as the subcategories "explosive" (r=0.355, p<0.001) and "reactive" aggression (r=0.425, p<0.001). A comparison of patients with increased embitterment, with increased aggression, with increased combined embitterment/aggression, and with inconspicuous patients showed a significant increase in regard to general mental distress as measured with the SCL-90 (GSI of the SCL-90-S: f(3,71)=4.00, p=0.011) and the rate of unemployment (Fisher-Test p=0.008) in the combined as compared to the inconspicuous group (GSI of the SCL-90-S: f(3,71)=4.00, p=0.011). There were no further significant differences in regard to other sociodemographic variables (age, gender, family status and education).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The data show that embitterment and aggression are seen in relevant frequency in psychotherapy patients. They are significantly correlated, as suggested by theory. Therapists should be aware of this problem and intervene adequately.

