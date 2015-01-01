Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence (GBV) is a common reproductive health problem, especially in developing countries. It is still the first research priority area in Africa that is identified by World Health Organization. The main aim of this study was to identify the prevalence and determinants of Gender Based Violence among Baso high school female students in Debre Berhan town, Ethiopia.



METHODS: An institutional based cross-sectional study was conducted in Debre Berhan, Ethiopia. A total of 350 female students were selected by stratified sampling technique. A self-administered structured questionnaire was used to collect the data. Each independent variable was fitted separately into bivariate logistic analysis, and Variables with p-values less than 0.25 in bivariable model were fitted into multivariate logistic regression analysis to evaluate the degree of association with gender-based violence. The significance level was obtained with 95% CI and p-value < 0.05.



RESULT: The prevalence of GBV during the lock- down was 36.2% (95% CI 0.3, 0.4), and the lifetime prevalence of GBV was 47.2% (95% CI 0.4, 0.5). The prevalence of life time sexual violence and physical violence were found to be 27.99% (95% CI 0.2, 0.3), and 37.99% (95% CI 0.3, 0.4), respectively. Sexual violence and physical violence during the lockdown were found to be 21.3% and 17.8%, respectively. Respondents educational performance (AOR = 4.5; 95% CI 1.8, 11.3), monthly pocket money received from their parents (AOR = 3; 95% CI 1.6, 5.6), free discussion about reproductive issue (AOR = 2.7; 95% CI 1.4, 5.2), and experience of sexual intercourse (AOR = 13.2; 95% CI 4.8, 36.4) were found to be associated factors of gender based violence.



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATION: Gender Based Violence is still a significant sexual and reproductive health issue in Ethiopia. Governmental and non-governmental organizations should give due attention to this problem. Moreover, further large-scale studies are needed to estimate the national figure of GBV and to identify route causes.

Language: en