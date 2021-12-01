Abstract

BACKGROUND CONTEXT: In the context of the population growing and aging worldwide, the epidemiology and burden of vertebral fracture have not been comprehensively analyzed.



PURPOSE: To delineate the global number and rate of incidence, prevalence and burden of vertebral fracture in 2019, and the temporal trends from 1990 to 2019 by location, age, sex and the socio-demographic index (SDI). STUDY DESIGN/SETTING: A cross-sectional study using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 (GBD study 2019). PATIENT SAMPLE: Patients with vertebral fracture documented in medical records or registrations and included in the GBD study 2019 from different countries worldwide. OUTCOME MEASURES: Age standardized incidence rate (ASIR), age standardized prevalence rate (ASPR), and age standardized years lived with disability (YLDs).



METHODS: The GBD study 2019 was used to obtain data for this analysis. The incidence, prevalence and disability were analyzed by location, year, sex, age, and SDI. DisMod-MR 2.1, a Bayesian meta-regression tool, was used to produce the estimates for each value after adjustment for age, sex and other variables. Estimated annual percentage change (EAPC) was calculated to represent the temporal trends from 1990 to 2019. Spearman's rank order correlation was used to determine the correlation between SDI and the incidence and burden of vertebral fracture. This work was supported by the Key Research and Development Program of Hubei Province of China (No. 2020BCB049), and no conflicts of interest-associated biases existed in this study.



RESULTS: Globally, there were 8.6 million (95% uncertainty interval (UI), 6,6 to 11,3 million) incident cases, 5.3 million (95% UI, 4.6 to 6.2 million) prevalent cases and 0.55 million (95% UI, 0.37 to 0.77 million) YLDs of vertebral fracture. Compared to 1990, the number of incident cases and YLDs in 2019 increased by 38% (95% UI, 23% to 48%) and 75% (95% UI, 65% to 85%), respectively, while the ASIR (EAPC, -0.28; 95% CI, -0.41 to -0.14), ASPR (EAPC, -0.12; 95% CI, -0.22 to -0.02) and age standardized YLD rate (ASYR) (EAPC, -0.13; 95% CI, -0.23 to -0.04) decreased during this period. High ASIR, ASPR and ASYR were commonly seen in high-SDI countries, such as high-income North America, Australia, Central and Eastern Europe. In the country level, positive correlations were observed between SDI and ASIR (rho, 0.596; P<0.001) and ASYR (rho, 0.413; P<0.001). Males had higher ASIR and ASYR worldwide in each year from 1990 to 2019. However, the incidence and YLD rates in females surpassed that in males after 65 years of age. Increasing trends were observed for both incidence and YLD rates with age. Falls were the leading cause for vertebral fracture across all ages.



CONCLUSION: The past thirty years have seen increasing numbers but decreasing rates of global incidence, prevalence and disability of vertebral fractures, resulting from the growing population worldwide. With population aging, efforts are still in urgent need to address vertebral fracture related health outcomes.

Language: en