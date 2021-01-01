Abstract

The electromagnetic influence of the grounding current of the HVDC grounding pole on the remote buried metal pipeline is of great importance in the electromagnetic compatibility analysis of the power system. This paper presents a two-step method for analyzing the current and voltage of the buried pipelines. First, the pipeline is decomposed into several parts according to the spatial positions, and an active two-port Y-parameter model is established for each part. The port voltage of each part is obtained by solving the equivalent circuit network composed of the two-port models. Second, according to the port voltage calculated in the previous step, the second-order finite difference method is used to calculate the current and voltage in the pipeline. The comparison with analytical solutions proves the correctness of the method in this paper. At the same time, because the pipeline is divided into several parts, only the current and voltage of the pipeline of interest have to be solved. The method in this paper is a general calculation method, and its calculation results can provide reference and guidance for the formulation of HVDC grounding electrode layout, pipeline routing and electromagnetic impact suppression measures. © 2021, Power System Technology Press



Keywords: Pipeline transportation

Language: en