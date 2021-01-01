Abstract

The bearing characteristics of the asphalt pavement structure are greatly influenced by buried pipelines. Improper treatment of buried pipelines would cause early damage to pavement structure. By the digital speckle correlation method (DSCM), the experimental research on bearing characteristics of the asphalt pavement containing buried pipe was carried out. The mechanical characteristics of the asphalt pavement structure are studied under four different pipeline burial conditions. The vertical displacement and strain values of each layer of the asphalt pavement structure are obtained under four operating conditions. The results showed that (1) the digital speckle observation test method can accurately obtain the displacement and strain values of each layer of asphalt pavement structure containing buried pipeline, and the application effect is good. Compared with the traditional contact strain measurement method, this method is simple and accurate and can provide effective analysis data for experimental research. (2) There exists an interlayer effect of the asphalt pavement structure. Thevertical displacement value and the strain value are discontinuities and can suddenly change between two adjacent layers. At the same time, the vertical strain and the shear strain concentration phenomenon appear at the bottom of each layer, especially at the bottom of the upper layer and the subbase layer of asphalt. (3) Affected by the buried pipelines, the vertical displacement value of the asphalt pavement structure reduces, and the tensile and shear strain values of asphalt pavement structure increase. The subbase layer of asphalt is most affected by the buried pipelines, which accelerated the destruction of the asphalt pavement structure. © 2021 The author(s)



