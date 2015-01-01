Abstract

One of the most significant current discussions in safety assessment about the buried high-pressure gas steel pipeline was the dynamic response of steel pipeline subjected to ground surface explosion, which played a key role in anti-explosion safety protection of steel pipeline engineering. In this paper, the typical burial conditions of gas steel pipeline in Chinese cities was selected as a case, and explosion tests of full-scale model with different scale explosive charge have been employed to verify the reliability of the 3D numerical model, specially, the strain hardening for the steel has been considered to increase the accuracy of the numerical model. Meanwhile, the parametric analysis was also conducted to discuss the effects of internal pressure of the steel pipeline, ground surface explosives charge, inner diameter of the steel pipeline, and the buried depth of the steel pipeline on the buried gas steel pipeline's peak particle stress (PPS). At last, combined with the dynamic stress yield criterion of the steel pipeline, the anti-explosion safety factor of the steel pipeline was fully discussed. The results showed that the decrease of internal pressure and the inner diameter of the steel pipeline can improve the anti-explosion performance of steel pipeline, and when the ground surface explosive charge was 10 kg, to prevent steel pipeline failure by ground surface blasting load, the inner diameter of steel pipeline should be less than 1 m, and the internal pressure of steel pipeline should not be greater than 2.0 MPa. © 2020 Elsevier

Language: en