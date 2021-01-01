|
Citation
|
Sheng K, Lai X, Chen Y, Jiang J, Zhou L. Tehnicki Vjesnik 2021; 28(5): 1605-1614.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Several risk factors threaten the safety of urban gas pipeline. How to effectively identify various risk factors affecting urban gas pipeline and put forward scientific risk assessment method is the focus in the field of urban safety research. To explore the uncertain factors in the process of gas pipeline risk assessment, and propose a practical assessment method, a three-layer index system for the risk assessment of urban gas pipeline was established using unascertained measure theory, which included 5 first-class evaluation factors and 34 second-class evaluation indexes. Four unascertained measure models (linear, parabolic, exponential and sinusoidal) were constructed, and the unascertained measure values of each evaluation index under four unknown measure function models were calculated. The weight of evaluation factors was determined by Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP), and the confidence criterion was used for discriminant evaluation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk assessment; Analytic hierarchy process; Pipelines; Gases; Uncertainty analysis; Function evaluation; Safety engineering