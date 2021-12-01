Abstract

PURPOSE: This randomized controlled experimental study verified the educational effect of a mobile-based education program for preventing unintentional early childhood injuries.



DESIGN: and Methods: From August 2019 to September 2019, 167 participants were recruited from parenting portal sites and randomly assigned to an e-learning group (n=59), an electronic document distribution (EDD) group (n=53), and a control group with no intervention (n=55). Participants self-reported data regarding their safety knowledge and behavior before and after the experiment. Each intervention group received an e-learning program and electronic educational documents for two weeks and a satisfaction survey. Using an ADDIE (Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation, and Evaluation) model, the relevant e-learning contents were developed with the Storyline 360 program. The collected data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA, 2-way ANOVA, and independent t-test.



RESULTS: Results were as follows: (1) Post-education intervention, no significant differences regarding safety knowledge were observed between the e-learning group, EDD group, and control group. (2) Post-intervention, statistically significant differences regarding safety behaviors were observed between the three groups: 3.52 ± 0.28 (e-learning group), 3.51 ± 0.28 (EDD group), and 3.32 ± 0.25 (control group) (F = 10.091, p <.001). (3) No significant differences regarding education-related satisfaction were observed.



CONCLUSIONS: Thus, it was verified that the mobile-based educational program for preventing unintentional injuries positively affected safety behavior. Mobile-based educational programs could contribute toward effectively preventing unintentional injuries in early childhood because many parents can use these without time and space constraints.

