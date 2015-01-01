|
MacKay S, Ebert P, Harbidge C, Hogan DB. Can. Geriatr. J. 2021; 24(4): 379-394.
34912493
BACKGROUND: Fear of falling (FOF) is prevalent among older adults and associated with adverse health outcomes. Over recent years a substantial body of research has emerged on its epidemiology, associated factors, and consequences. This scoping review summarizes the FOF literature published between April 2015 and March 2020 in order to inform current practice and identify gaps in the literature.
older adults; falls; scoping review; fear of falling