Abstract

BACKGROUND: While bariatric surgery has demonstrated physical and psychological benefits, a risk of suicide and non-fatal self-harm has also been shown. The aim of this study was to compared the rate of hospitalization for self-harm during a three-year observational follow-up period between adolescents/young adults who underwent bariatric surgery in France in 2013-2014 and two control groups.



METHODS: All individuals aged 12-25 years old who underwent bariatric surgery in France between January 1st, 2013, and December 31st, 2014, were identified with a validated algorithm from the French national hospital database, and compared to a healthy sample of the general population matched for age and gender. Information relative to hospitalizations, including for self-harm (ICD-10 codes X60-84), were extracted i) between 2008 and the surgery, and ii) for a three-year follow-up period. A second unmatched control group with obesity but no bariatric surgery was also identified. Survival analyses with adjustments for confounding variables were used.



RESULTS: In 2013-2014, 1984 youths had bariatric surgery in France. During follow-up, 1.5% were hospitalized for self-harm vs. 0.3% for controls (p < 0.0001). After adjustment, subsequent hospitalization for self-harm was associated with bariatric surgery (HR 3.64, 95% CI 1.70-7.81), prior psychiatric disorders (HR 7.76, 95% CI 3.76-16.01), and prior self-harm (HR 4.43, 95% CI 1.75-11.24). When compared to non-operated youths with obesity, bariatric surgery was not associated with self-harm while prior mental disorders and self-harm were. Mortality reached 0.3% after surgery.



CONCLUSIONS: Bariatric surgery is associated with an increased risk of self-harm, mainly in relation to preexisting psychological conditions. Vigilance and appropriate care are thus warranted in vulnerable individuals.

Language: en