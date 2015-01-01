Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this pilot randomized clinical trial was to test the feasibility and efficacy of an exergame-based cognitive-motor training program in geriatric inpatients.



METHODS: The study participants were randomly allocated to either the exergame intervention group or the control group. The control group received the standard rehabilitation treatment offered in the clinic. In addition to the standard rehabilitation program, the intervention group conducted supervised exergame training on 5 days per week using the Dividat Senso, an exergame system specifically designed for older adults. The primary outcome was feasibility, as measured by e.g., adherence rate, attrition rate, occurrence of adverse events, System Usability Scale (SUS) and NASA-TLX score. Secondary outcomes included measures of physical and cognitive functioning such as comfortable walking speed, maximal walking speed, dual task walking speed, Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB), Timed Up and Go test (TUG), Color-Word Interference test (D-KEFS), Trail Making test A and B (TMT), Go/No-Go test and Step Reaction Time test (SRTT). All secondary outcome measures were assessed pre- and post-intervention.



RESULTS: Thirty-nine persons were included in the study. Average adherence rate was 99%, there were no intervention-related dropouts and no adverse events. The mean System Usability Scale (SUS) score was 83.6 and the mean NASA-TLX score 45.5. Significant time-group interaction effects were found for the dual task walking speed, the Go/No-Go test and Step Reaction Time test (SRTT).



CONCLUSION: Exergaming is a feasible, safe and effective cognitive-motor training approach in inpatient rehabilitation of geriatric patients. Incorporating exergaming in the rehabilitation program of geriatric patients offers potential to reduce fall risk factors and to increase patients' exercise motivation and rehabilitation success.

