Abstract

The purpose of the study was to identify children at our institute who possibly suffered abusive head trauma (AHT). A retrospective study of CT imaging of children between one month to three years of age between January 2013 and May 2021 was carried out at a dedicated neurocentre in Southern India. We identified 48 cases of possible AHT. The demographics, clinical features at presentation, imaging and fundus findings were analyzed. Imaging revealed subdural hemorrhage (SDH) in 42 and sub dural effusion (SDE) in 5 cases, one case had only hypoxia. The location of SDH was studied as was hypoxia underlying SDH, global hypoxia and ischemia. Cases of subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), parenchymal hematoma & intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH) were also noted. Skeletal survey, chest X-ray and CT spine were reviewed. AHT needs to be paid attention to in the Indian scenario. An extensive work up is required to substantiate the claim and to work on prevention & management of these cases subsequently.

