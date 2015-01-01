Abstract

AIM: This study was conducted to determine media use, positive and negative emotions, and stress levels of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.



BACKGROUND: Using media tools in the pandemic process has impacted the mental health of individuals. As the COVID-19 outbreak is a new disease fear, anxiety and stress about this situation can cause strong emotions in adults.



METHODS: The research was carried out using a cross-sectional design. The sample consisted of 1541 adults. The Positive and Negative Emotion Scale, and the Perceived Stress Scale were used to collect the data.



RESULTS: The Positive Emotion Scale mean scores were lower (p < 0.05) for those people whose daily media use time was more than 4 h and who followed the developments about COVID-19 through the media once a day. It was found that those with daily media use of more than 4 h/day had higher Perceived Stress Scale scores than those with lower use (p > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: This study concluded that the use of media in adults increased during the COVID-19 outbreak and that media use was associated with positive and negative emotions and stress levels. Health professionals should assess the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on mental health in various community groups and develop interventions to prevent negative consequences of increased media use.

Language: en