Jiang Y, Wong NHL, Chan YC, Poon KT. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34915082
BACKGROUND: Sexual objectification is a form of interpersonal maltreatment that women may experience in daily life. Research has focused on testing how it leads to various psychological distresses. However, little research has examined its influences on women's sleep quality, the underlying psychological mechanism, and the potential implication for affective symptoms. We addressed this research gap by testing whether sexual objectification predicted perceived stress and insomnia, thereby predicting affective symptoms (i.e., depression and anxiety). We further examined whether sex-is-power beliefs moderated these associations.
depression; anxiety; stress; insomnia; affective symptoms; sexual objectification