Abstract

This commentary on five articles comprising this Journal of Clinical Psychology: In Session issue on therapeutic interventions for perpetrators of intimate partner violence (IPV) brings together relevant issues reflected in these papers concerning the need for tailored treatments for a heterogenous population of individuals with differing characteristics, psychopathology, risk factors and needs. Among the key issues addressed in this commentary are typologies of IPV, the influence of personality disorder and attachment in the predisposition to perpetrating IPV and identifying therapeutic factors common to these interventions. The discussion is contextualised within a field beset by controversy and political ideology which limits the impact of empirical research.

Language: en