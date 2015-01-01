Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is recognized as a worldwide health issue that calls for urgent interventions to prevent the significant physical and mental harm it poses to the individuals involved and to reduce its wider deleterious impacts on society. Despite 40 years of research in the field, incidence rates of IPV have not significantly declined and treatment services for perpetrators of IPV are scarce. Empirical research has been hindered by ideological disputes, and the most commonly used treatment approaches-the feminist-oriented Duluth approach and cognitive-behavioral treatments-lack evidence for their efficacy. This introduction to this issue of In Session reviews these ideological controversies and the current state of empirical evidence for the treatment of perpetrators of IPV; and summarizes the five papers, commissioned from different countries in Europe, North America, and Africa, comprising this issue, each of which presents a novel therapeutic intervention for this heterogeneous population.

Language: en