Abstract

This article aims to use Schema theory to illustrate how interpersonal dynamics and their consequences have implications for individuals engaged in intimate partner violence. Schema theory would suggest that an intimate relationship creates a context where there is an increased likelihood of early relational patterns being repeated on both parts. On occasion, faulty assumptions being made about the motivations of the perpetrator resulting from a need for power and control can prevent a more curious exploration of the difficulties arising. The chapter will outline a case example to illustrate how a couples trauma histories can help to understand the triggers which result in harm being caused. This in no way suggests that a victim is to blame for violence perpetrated against them, but exploration of the interpersonal context can provide greater insight into the reasons why violence and coercive control may manifest.

