Abstract

This article takes a gender perspective approach to a series of issues that may affect the vulnerability of people in a homeless situation in Nicaragua, focusing particularly on women. The study was completed using data obtained from two similarly-sized samples, one of homeless men (n = 32) and the other of homeless women (n = 30). The information was gathered using a structured interview.



RESULTS show that there are key similarities in the situation and characteristics of both men and women living homeless in Nicaragua.



RESULTS also support the thought that women living homeless - some with dependent children to care for - are in a situation of particular vulnerability, suffering violence, a greater need to find safe places to stay, greater "revolving door to homelessness," more barriers to finding work and more sex work. The analysis of the issues differentiating men from women may be of use in driving forward public policies and social care resources adapted to the specific characteristics and needs of these women and their children. As can be taken from this paper, people living homeless in low-income and high-income countries share a number of similar circumstances, which in turn could facilitate a global approach to the problem.

Language: en