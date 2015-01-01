Abstract

Acquired brain injury (ABI) is often associated with personality changes. Pre- as well as post-injury personality traits are related to rehabilitation outcomes. However, it largely remains unclear whether post-injury personality shows any associations with rehabilitation outcomes over and above pre-injury personality. Using a case-control design, this study investigated (1) personality changes after ABI from patients' and significant others' perspective, and (2) relations of pre- and post-ABI personality traits to rehabilitation outcomes in the short- and long-term. 40 patients with ABI (85% stroke, 15% traumatic brain injury), 46 healthy controls and their significant others participated. Personality was assessed with NEO-FFI, rehabilitation outcomes (activities, participation, depression) were measured at two and ten months after ABI. Patient-ratings indicated decreases in extraversion and a trend towards reduced conscientiousness. Significant others reported increases in patients' neuroticism. Pre- as well as post-injury personality traits were associated with depression and activities at both short- and long-term timepoints after ABI. The association was strongest for long-term depressive symptoms where personality trait variables accounted for 49% of variance (Radjusted2). Our results confirm that ABI patients and significant others perceive personality changes, albeit in different dimensions. Pre- and post-ABI personality traits showed associations with rehabilitation outcomes, especially with emotional adjustment after the injury.

