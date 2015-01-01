|
Parisi A, Wilson AB, Villodas M, Phillips J, Dohler E. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)
34911352
OBJECTIVE: Individuals with serious mental illness are overrepresented in the criminal justice system. Research has found that interventions targeting risk factors for recidivism (i.e., criminogenic risks) reduce justice involvement in the general correctional population. However, more needs to be learned regarding use of these interventions among individuals with serious mental illness. To this end, this systematic review synthesized research on interventions that target criminogenic risk factors and are delivered to justice-involved individuals with serious mental illness.
Language: en
Drug abuse; Alcohol abuse; Mental illness; Recidivism; Criminal justice; Group process and therapy