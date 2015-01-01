Abstract

BACKGROUND: Iranian people celebrate the last Wednesday of the year also known as Chahar Shambeh Soori (CSS) using low explosive pyrotechnics classified as fireworks. Mishaps and accidents are common and maxillofacial fractures may occur which have a negative impact on the quality of life. This study aimed to assess maxillofacial fractures (fx) caused by explosive agents.



METHODS: This cross-sectional descriptive study assessed 283 patients suffering maxillofacial fxs caused by explosive agents during CSS ceremonies between 2009 and 2019 referred to our craniomaxillofacial (CMF) surgery center. The data assessed included age, sex, cause, type, site, and severity of injury, fracture patterns, treatment modalities, and complications. All maxillofacial injuries were evaluated and treated by Craniomaxillofacial staff surgeons.



RESULTS: Among 283 patients, 72.8% (206) and 27.2% (77) were men and women, respectively. The mean age of patients was 17.35 years. The most common maxillofacial fracture was in the mid-face; with the distribution of fractures being: 39.9% zygomatic fractures, 32.1% nasal bone fractures, 63.2% dentoalveolar fracture, 43.1% Le Fort (Le Fort I, Le Fort II, Le Fort III), 31.4% orbital, and 43.1% mandible fractures. The most frequent type of treatment was Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) (77.4%).



CONCLUSION: The most common site of maxillofacial fractures and most frequent treatment used were similar to military or ballistic injuries. ORIF was common treatment.

Language: en