Saboury M, Latifi NA, Saboury S, Akbarikia S, Latifi F, Khaleghian M, Kalantar Motamedi MH. World J. Plast. Surg. 2021; 10(3): 46-53.
(Copyright © 2021, Iran Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons)
34912666
BACKGROUND: Iranian people celebrate the last Wednesday of the year also known as Chahar Shambeh Soori (CSS) using low explosive pyrotechnics classified as fireworks. Mishaps and accidents are common and maxillofacial fractures may occur which have a negative impact on the quality of life. This study aimed to assess maxillofacial fractures (fx) caused by explosive agents.
Language: en
Trauma; Fracture; Explosive agents; Firework; Maxillofacial